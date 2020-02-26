 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Sudan Archives | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 26th, 2020  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Sudan Archives

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Feb 26, 2020 By Laura Studarus Bookmark and Share


Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

This week, we had the pleasure of having tea with Sudan Archives at her home on a rainy day in Los Angeles. From fabulous feathered gowns to serious sonic experimentation, the violinist/vocalist/producer gave us a glimpse of her wonderful world. She opened up about how sometimes life was easier when she was making donuts, and how she can find inspiration anywhere she likes (most notably, she’s been taking style cues from her pet snake Goldie).

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, featuring Best CoastMadame Gandhi, Penelope Isles, Mighty BearKid MoxieMarissa Nadler, and Kate Nash, please peruse our multiple streaming options

Sudan Archives’ new album Athena is out now on Stone’s Throw Records. She also just releasesd a new video for the dazzling single “Limitless.” For updates on both music and fashion, be sure to follow her on Instagram or swing by her official site.

 

 

