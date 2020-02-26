News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Sudan Archives New Episodes Every Wednesday

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

This week, we had the pleasure of having tea with Sudan Archives at her home on a rainy day in Los Angeles. From fabulous feathered gowns to serious sonic experimentation, the violinist/vocalist/producer gave us a glimpse of her wonderful world. She opened up about how sometimes life was easier when she was making donuts, and how she can find inspiration anywhere she likes (most notably, she’s been taking style cues from her pet snake Goldie).

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, featuring Best Coast, Madame Gandhi, Penelope Isles, Mighty Bear, Kid Moxie, Marissa Nadler, and Kate Nash, please peruse our multiple streaming options.

Sudan Archives’ new album Athena is out now on Stone’s Throw Records. She also just releasesd a new video for the dazzling single “Limitless.” For updates on both music and fashion, be sure to follow her on Instagram or swing by her official site.

