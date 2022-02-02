News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Tasha New Episodes Every Wednesday





And we’re back! Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

On this week’s episode, Tasha describes the magic that comes when we value learning and growth over productivity and how exploring other people’s art led her to her album Tell Me What You Miss The Most. We are often rushed and forced into preconceived notions of what we are capable of and Tasha wisely recommends that we question where those stories come from and where there might be alternative possibilities—some extremely relevant advice.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Julien Baker, Devendra Banhart, and Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas, get cozy with our streaming options.

For more from Tasha, say hello on Instagram and Twitter. Her new album is out now on Father Daughter Records.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon

Support Why Not Both on Patreon.