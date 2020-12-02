Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Dec 02, 2020
Photography by Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
We caught up with Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas to chat about their brilliant album Material Flats and how life was treating these two talented multi-hyphenates. While they were lucky and got to record the album together earlier this year, these two have spent the better part of 2020 having virtual television show premieres, navigating online theater, and learning when to take a moment to pause. From learning to engineer their own record to putting out podcasts, we are glad that they are taking a cue from the indoor kids on how to create during these strange times.
For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Alison Mosshart, Alice Bag, and Deerhoof, skip over to our wealth of streaming options, or join us on YouTube.
For more on Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas, hit them up on their respective Twitter feeds or Instagram accounts. Their debut album Material Flats is out now.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Jenny Lewis and Serengeti Team Up for New Song with “Unblu” (News) — Jenny Lewis, Serengeti
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas (News) — Tawny Newsome & Bethany Thomas, Why Not Both Podcast, Tawny Newsome
- Premiere: Lydia Luce Debuts New Single “Maybe In Time” (News) — Lydia Luce
- Premiere: Osees Debut Live Video For “Gelatinous Cube” (News) — Osees
- SIGN (Review) — Autechre
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.