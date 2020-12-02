News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas New Episodes Every Wednesday

Photography by Laura Studarus



Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

We caught up with Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas to chat about their brilliant album Material Flats and how life was treating these two talented multi-hyphenates. While they were lucky and got to record the album together earlier this year, these two have spent the better part of 2020 having virtual television show premieres, navigating online theater, and learning when to take a moment to pause. From learning to engineer their own record to putting out podcasts, we are glad that they are taking a cue from the indoor kids on how to create during these strange times.

