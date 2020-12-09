Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Tegan and Sara

News

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

In our last episode of 2020, we spent some virtual time in Vancouver with Tegan and Sara, who managed to accidentally get stuck in the same city just in time to work on a million lockdown projects together. Between writing a graphic novel and crafting a new album just after the release of their memoir, they also managed to raise $100k through their nonprofit foundation in order to help the vulnerable communities that have been most affected by COVID. In a time of chaos, it’s comforting to know that Tegan and Sara have been busy cooking up new projects, even while they are obsessively watching Ticktok just like the rest of us.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Future Islands, Phantogram, and Perfume Genius, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from the Quin family, be sure to stop by their Instagram, Twitter, or learn more about the Tegan and Sara Foundation. Their memoir High School is out now.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.