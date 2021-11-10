Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Thao Nguyen

News

Every musician goes through an identity crisis every so often but thankfully Thao Nguyen's latest was well-timed.

Every musician goes through an identity crisis every so often but thankfully Thao Nguyen‘s latest was well-timed. In the past, she would play fundraiser shows to help out her community, but this past year she found herself making soup to raise money for local racial justice organizations. Instead of relying on other engineers and producers to record her songs, she built out her own home studio where she now has her “office hours” and was able to realize her long standing goal of consistent production. May all of our identity crises be so graceful.

