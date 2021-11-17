Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring They Might Be Giants

News

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Over the last several decades, They Might Be Giants have done everything from making award winning children’s music to iconic Dunkin Donuts commercials to their latest record BOOK (which is also, coincidentally, a book). We got to talk to John Linnell about the importance of exploring new creative paths once you feel comfortable in your own artistic identity as he narrated how TMBG evolved from its origins as a high school collaboration. Ultimately it comes down to just making the stuff that you want to see in the world and knowing that there is very likely someone, or many someones, who are simply thrilled that you did.

