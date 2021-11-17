 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring They Might Be Giants | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 17th, 2021  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring They Might Be Giants

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Nov 17, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Over the last several decades, They Might Be Giants have done everything from making award winning children’s music to iconic Dunkin Donuts commercials to their latest record BOOK (which is also, coincidentally, a book). We got to talk to John Linnell about the importance of exploring new creative paths once you feel comfortable in your own artistic identity as he narrated how TMBG evolved from its origins as a high school collaboration. Ultimately it comes down to just making the stuff that you want to see in the world and knowing that there is very likely someone, or many someones, who are simply thrilled that you did.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Thao Nguyen, Deerhoof, and Sad13, climb our linktree of listening options.

For more from They Might Be Giants, say hi on Instagram and Twitter. Their new album/book BOOK is out now.

