Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Thirst Aid Kit

Sep 23, 2020 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

We caught up with Nichole Perkins and Bim Adewunmi of Thirst Aid Kit right at the end of their epic run as the best podcast about female desire and cultural narratives. As producers, writers, and storytellers, both women had so much to share about the vulnerability of sharing ourselves creatively with others and the magic of a good friendship cry. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next and in the meantime, we highly recommend you laugh along with our interview then head straight over to Thirst Aid Kit’s podcast page to binge every episode.

While you're listening, Nichole requests that you click and learn more about Black Girls Code. Bim requests that you learn more and donate to the trans community in Nigeria

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Welcome to Night Vale’s Joseph Fink, Mara Wilson, and Lane Moore, direct yourself to our multitude of listening options.

To keep up with Nicole and Bim’s post-Thirst Aid Kit projects, visit them on their respective Twitter accounts.

 

