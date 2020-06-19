News

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Tolliver New Episodes Every Wednesday (And Juneteeth)

Welcome to Why Not Both. Every week (and the occasional weekend), in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

To celebrate Juneteenth, we talked with Los Angeles artist Tolliver about “I Yield My Time (Fuck You),” his musical take on Jeremy Frisch’s now famous call into the LAPD community meeting. Turns out Tolliver has also been reporting on black owned businesses in the city, crafting songs for multiple projects, and editing videos. In true Why Not Both fashion, his work employs satire as well as pathos to embody our current times, and we couldn’t think of a better artist to celebrate today.

For updates, follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Sudan Archives, Madame Gandhi, and Sondre Lerche, dive into our streaming options.

For more on Tolliver, peep his “Petty” music video, and then swing by his Instagram and Twitter to say hi.





