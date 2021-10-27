News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Tori Amos New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

It’s an impossible task to sum up Tori Amos in a few sentences, as our conversation covered the authenticity of artistic intention, the importance of keeping your feet on the ground to counteract the deleterious effects of fame, and the inspiration you gain when you accept your emotional landscapes. She pointed out that so many of the things we perceive as negative such as failure and anger can in fact be our wisest teachers when they are properly examined and utilized, as she has seen over the course of her brilliant career. We are so very lucky to have Tori here in all her forms as she has forged a path for countless artists to follow.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Shirley Manson, Tegan and Sara, and Kathleen Hanna, get clicking on our streaming options. For more from Tori, follow her on Instagram and Twitter. Her new album Ocean to Ocean is due out this Friday on Decca.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon

Support Why Not Both on Patreon