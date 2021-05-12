 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Twin Shadow | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 12th, 2021  
Subscribe

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Twin Shadow

New Episodes Every Wednesday

May 12, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Bookmark and Share


Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

After spending 2020 in lockdown mode with his literal twin, Twin Shadow is out and about getting his motorcycle repaired in obscure corners of LA and sharing his self-titled new album with the world. We spoke of how songs become an energetic exchange between the writer and the listener and his unconventional path from playing the saxophone as a kid to producing his own work. Since we’re are big fans of duality, so we appreciate his sounds of levity in the midst of tumultuous times.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous shows, including Reggie Watts, Sondre Lerche, and Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas hit up our streaming options or join us on YouTube. For more from Twin Shadow, hit him up on Twitter or Instagram. You can also preview his upcoming album with recently released cuts “Alemania” and “Johnny & Jonnie.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

Support Why Not Both on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent