Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Twin Shadow
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
After spending 2020 in lockdown mode with his literal twin, Twin Shadow is out and about getting his motorcycle repaired in obscure corners of LA and sharing his self-titled new album with the world. We spoke of how songs become an energetic exchange between the writer and the listener and his unconventional path from playing the saxophone as a kid to producing his own work. Since we’re are big fans of duality, so we appreciate his sounds of levity in the midst of tumultuous times.
For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous shows, including Reggie Watts, Sondre Lerche, and Tawny Newsome and Bethany Thomas hit up our streaming options or join us on YouTube. For more from Twin Shadow, hit him up on Twitter or Instagram. You can also preview his upcoming album with recently released cuts “Alemania” and “Johnny & Jonnie.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Support Why Not Both on Patreon.
