Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring William Shatner

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we'll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

How does one even begin to describe a Zoom session with William Shatner? Our sprawling conversation covered the nature of the universe, the new album he’s releasing, his multiple shows, his love for his Dobermans, and the best veggie sandwiches in Los Angeles. When asked how he does so many things without getting overwhelmed, Shatner reminded us that it’s best to just stay in the moment you’re in, as you never know what may come next, which is quite the relevant lesson for 2021.

