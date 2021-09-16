 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring William Shatner | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 16th, 2021  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring William Shatner

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Sep 15, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

How does one even begin to describe a Zoom session with William Shatner? Our sprawling conversation covered the nature of the universe, the new album he’s releasing, his multiple shows, his love for his Dobermans, and the best veggie sandwiches in Los Angeles. When asked how he does so many things without getting overwhelmed, Shatner reminded us that it’s best to just stay in the moment you’re in, as you never know what may come next, which is quite the relevant lesson for 2021.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Reggie Watts, David Duchovny, and Laura Gómez, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.

For more from William Shatner, follow him on Instagram and Twitter. His new album BILL is out Sept 24. Until then, revisit tracks featuring Joe Jonas and Brad Paisley.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

Support Why Not Both on Patreon.



Comments

There are no comments for this entry yet.

