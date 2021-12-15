Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Yola

News

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

For our final episode of the year, we spent time with Yola, a masterful, Grammy-nominated songwriter and artist, whose album Stand for Myself embodies all that we love—namely the courage to find your own identity and story. Yola reminds us that there is so much power in our narratives as she spoke of her own journey to uncover her story through her creative process.

