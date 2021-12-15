Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Yola
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
For our final episode of the year, we spent time with Yola, a masterful, Grammy-nominated songwriter and artist, whose album Stand for Myself embodies all that we love—namely the courage to find your own identity and story. Yola reminds us that there is so much power in our narratives as she spoke of her own journey to uncover her story through her creative process.
For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Allison Russell, Devon Gilfillian, and Thao Nguyen, get clicking on our streaming options.
For more from Yola, say hi on Instagram and Twitter. Her Grammy-nominated album Stand For Myself is out now.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Support Why Not Both on Patreon.
