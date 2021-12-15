 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Yola | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 15th, 2021  
Subscribe

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Yola

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Dec 15, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Bookmark and Share


Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

For our final episode of the year, we spent time with Yola, a masterful, Grammy-nominated songwriter and artist, whose album Stand for Myself embodies all that we love—namely the courage to find your own identity and story. Yola reminds us that there is so much power in our narratives as she spoke of her own journey to uncover her story through her creative process.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Allison Russell, Devon Gilfillian, and Thao Nguyen, get clicking on our streaming options.

For more from Yola, say hi on Instagram and Twitter. Her Grammy-nominated album Stand For Myself is out now.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.

Support Why Not Both on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent