Wednesday, April 6th, 2022  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Yoni Wolf

Apr 06, 2022 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Yoni Wolf found himself missing the connection to his audience that he usually gets from being on tour and recording his podcast so he decided to do the most vulnerable thing he could think of: document the creation of his songs in real time for his dedicated listeners.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Jon Hopkins, Jenny Hval, and Deerhoof, get clicking on our streaming options.

For more from Yoni Wolf, hang out with him on Instagram and Twitter. Be sure to listen to an episode (or all!) of his podcast, The Wandering Wolf. And if you need even more, be sure to join the WHY? Artist Enabler Club.

