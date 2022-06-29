Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Zola Jesus
New Episodes Every Wednesday
Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.
Sometimes you have to retrace your steps to discover parts of yourself that you may have lost along your journey. Zola Jesus took this literally and moved back to the woods of her childhood where she crafted her new album Arkon and spent time rediscovering who she was outside of the life she had constructed over the years in LA. All hail the feral queen.
For more from Why Not Both, click that follow button on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Kae Tempest, Jenny Hval, and Thao, click over to our streaming options, or join us on YouTube.
For more from Zola Jesus, hit the follow button on Instagram and Twitter. Her new album Arkon is out now.
