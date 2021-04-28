 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring girl in red New Episodes Every Wednesday | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 28th, 2021  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring girl in red

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Apr 28, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

On this week’s episode, girl in red (aka Marie Ulven) discovers the secret to podcasting and creative life in general: no one really knows what they are doing. After spending the year re-reading her favorite books, spending time with her dog, and shooting photos, girl in red casually crafted a brilliant album. As we all stumble through the unknown, it’s comforting to have her stories and songs to keep us company along the way.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous shows, including Julien Baker, Tegan and Sara, and AURORA, click around our listening options or join us on YouTube.

To keep up with girl in red, follow her on Instagram and Twitter. Her debut album if i could make it go quiet is out this Friday.

