Under the Radar Stands in Solidarity With the Protestors Black Lives Matter





Under the Radar stands in solidarity with the peaceful protestors around the country. Below are links to various organizations we recommend donating to right now, including resourses to help raise bail money for arrested protestors. It’s hard not to feel simultaneously fired up and paralyzed by everything that’s going on. We’ve got no easy answers, but wanted to declare where our allegiances lie.

The deaths of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery may have sparked the current protests, but systemic racism and police brutality against black people have long been problems in America. It’s unfathomable that it’s been 28 years since the 1992 Los Angeles riots, which were caused by the 1991 police beating of Rodney King that, like the Minneapolis death of George Floyd, was filmed and widely seen. The riots began after the police officers were acquitted of using excessive force. And yet in almost 30 years so little has changed. Will meaningful change arise out of these protests? Certainly not while Donald Trump is our president it seems. As usual, he’s more interested in inflaming the situation with misguided tweets and press conferences, shifting blame to others, and doing what he can to appease his base in hopes of winning reelection. He has shown no interest in reaching out to the protestors or dealing with any of the deeper issues at hand. And now he seems determined to turn America into a police state, making these protests more necessary than ever. November 3rd can’t come soon enough.

Above are relevant images from our various Protest Issues from over the years, with some dating back to 2004. Clockwise from top left the artists are Chuck D of Public Enemy (photo: Wendy Redfern), Kristin Kontrol (photo: Wendy Redfern), Richie Havens (photo: Sean McCabe), Tegan and Sara (photo: Kourey Angelo), Meredith Graves of Perfect Pussy (photo: Ray Lego), and Talib Kweli (photo: Aubrey Edwards).

Donate here:

www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

www.blacklivesmatter.com

www.reclaimtheblock.org

www.northstarhealthcollective.org

www.naacpldf.org

www.communityjusticeexchange.org

www.aclu.org/action/

www.joincampaignzero.org

www.knowyourrightscamp.com

www.m4bl.org

www.byp100.org

www.southernersonnewground.org

secure.actblue.com/donate/bail_funds_george_floyd