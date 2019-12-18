News

All





Under the Radar’s Holiday Sale - Give the Gift of Print Subscriptions for 25% Off Now Through Christmas





Under the Radar is having a holiday sale, with 25% off print subscriptions from now through Christmas. If you're already a subscriber, then give a gift subscription. Or non-subscribers can get one for themselves and one for a friend. Find all the promo codes below.

With this sale a four-issue U.S. subscription is only around $12.75 (usually it's $16.99). Each issue also includes a free download sampler featuring at least 33 MP3s, as well as all the interviews and reviews. Every print subscription comes with free access to the digital version of the magazine (for smart phones and tablets) and every digital issue includes extra content not found in print, such as extra photos and/or interviews and/or reviews.

So for $12.75 not only are you getting four issue's worth of America's best print music magazine delivered to both your door and your smart phone/tablet, but also around 132 free MP3s when the four samplers are taken into account! Talk about value for money.

Please note that all subscriptions will begin with our next issue in 2020 (Issue 67).

Let's get real. There simply aren't that many other American print music magazines left that reliably cover indie rock (most of our direct competitors have alas long since gone out of business), especially not ones that publish cool specials issues like our current My Favorite Album Issue, where we speak to musicians and actors about their all-time favorite album. Most of our interviews and articles remain exclusive to the print magazine for several months and there's really nothing like holding a tactile issue in your hands, fully displaying our layout featuring double page spreads and photos shoots done just for Under the Radar. The experience can't be fully replaced by glancing at an article on your phone. Some of our readers even cherish and collect our issues. Each edition serves as a snapshot of a particular era or moment of music.

Subscribers make all the difference to a fully independent publisher such as Under the Radar. The more we have, the better we are able to keep printing issues. So this holiday season get on board (or get a friend on board with a gift subscription).

For holiday discounts on print subscriptions go here and enter one of the promo codes below.

Promo Code for four issues: HOLI20194ISS

Promo Code for eight issues: HOLI20198ISS

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.