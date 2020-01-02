 Under the Radar's Top 50 Films of the Decade | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, January 2nd, 2020  
Under the Radar’s Top 50 Films of the Decade

Looking back at our favorite cinematic works of the 2010s

Jan 01, 2020 By Austin Trunick
It’s been a decade of high highs and low lows, but one thing that the 2010s did deliver us consistently was great movies – it’s arguable that years in cinema even got better as the decade went on.

Yes, some of the best cinematic works have come from familiar auteurs – you’ll find names like the Coen Brothers, Richard Linklater, Jim Jarmusch, Todd Haynes, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Wes Anderson – but it’s also a decade that’s introduced us to exciting new filmmakers such as Sean Baker, Barry Jenkins, Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele, the Safdie Brothers, Damien Chazelle, and David Lowery. It’s been a decade of surprises, too, especially for genre fans. Back in 2009, if we were told that by the end of the decade we’d not only have new Mad Max and Blade Runner sequels, but five more Star Wars movies, we’d have thought you were crazy.

At the link below you’ll find Under the Radar’s Top 50 films of the decade, as voted on by our film critics and the most dedicated cineastes amongst the larger staff. What were your favorite movies of the decade? Judging by the number of movies we loved that just missed the cut, there are far more than fifty movies that deserve Best of Decade consideration, so please let us know in the comments which ones you think we shouldn't have left out. 

