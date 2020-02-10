News

Underworld Announce First North American Tour Dates in Five Years DRIFT Series 1 Out Now via Caroline International

Photography by Philippe Levy



Iconic British dance duo Underworld (Karl Hyde and Rick Smith) released a new album and box set, DRIFT Series 1, last October via the band's own Smith Hyde Productions label and Caroline International. Now they have announced some new North American tour dates, which are their first U.S. shows in five years. The tour lines up with the 40th anniversary of the first time Hyde and Smith met. Check out the dates below.

When DRIFT Series 1 was announced Underworld shared two songs from it, "Listen to Their No" and "Soniamode (Aditya Game Version)." Then they shared another song from it, "S T A R," via a video for the track (it was one of our Songs of the Week). The album was the culmination of their 52-week Drift series project that featured music, film, and text pieces created and published by the band every Thursday.

The project is the follow-up to Underworld's excellent seventh album, Barbara Barbara, we face a shining future, released in 2016 via Astralwerks. In 2018 Underworld teamed up with Iggy Pop to release the collaborative four song EP, Teatime Dub Encounters, via Caroline International.

Read our 2016 interview with Underworld.

Underworld North American Tour Dates:

Friday, May 15 - San Francisco, The Warfield

Saturday, May 16 - Los Angeles, The Shrine

Wednesday, May 20 - New York, Hammerstein Ballroom

Saturday, May 23 - Detroit, Movement Festival

Wednesday, May 27 - Toronto, CA, Rebel

