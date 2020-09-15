 Unreleased Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings Album Announced, Stevie Wonder Cover Shared | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, September 15th, 2020  
Subscribe

Unreleased Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings Album Announced, Stevie Wonder Cover Shared

Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) Due Out October 23 via Daptone; Listen to “Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours” Cover

Sep 15, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


Modern soul legend Sharon Jones (of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings) died four years ago at age 60, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. But now The Dap-Kings have announced a previously unreleased covers album, Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In), and shared its first single, a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours.” The album also includes covers of songs by Gladys Knight, Janet Jackson, Dusty Springfield, Shuggie Otis, The Marvelettes, Prince, and others. Listen to the Stevie Wonder cover below, followed by the album’s tracklist. Above is the cover art.

The final Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings album, Soul of a Woman, recorded in the months before she passed, was released in 2017 via Daptone.  

We last interviewed Jones in 2016, just a few months before her passing, and you can read that article here. And here is the tribute we wrote to Jones when she passed.

Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) Tracklist:

1. Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours
2. Little By Little
3. Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)
4. Here I Am Baby
5. What Have You Done For Me Lately?
6. Take Me With U
7. This Land Is Your Land (Digital Album Exclusive)
8. Inspiration Information
9. Giving Up
10. Rescue Me
11. In the Bush
12. It Hurts to Be Alone
13. Trespasser

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent