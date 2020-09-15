Unreleased Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings Album Announced, Stevie Wonder Cover Shared

News

Modern soul legend Sharon Jones (of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings) died four years ago at age 60, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. But now The Dap-Kings have announced a previously unreleased covers album, Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In), and shared its first single, a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours.” The album also includes covers of songs by Gladys Knight, Janet Jackson, Dusty Springfield, Shuggie Otis, The Marvelettes, Prince, and others. Listen to the Stevie Wonder cover below, followed by the album’s tracklist. Above is the cover art.

The final Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings album, Soul of a Woman, recorded in the months before she passed, was released in 2017 via Daptone.

We last interviewed Jones in 2016, just a few months before her passing, and you can read that article here. And here is the tribute we wrote to Jones when she passed.

Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) Tracklist:

1. Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours

2. Little By Little

3. Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)

4. Here I Am Baby

5. What Have You Done For Me Lately?

6. Take Me With U

7. This Land Is Your Land (Digital Album Exclusive)

8. Inspiration Information

9. Giving Up

10. Rescue Me

11. In the Bush

12. It Hurts to Be Alone

13. Trespasser

