Ural Thomas and The Pain Share Video for New Single “Gimme Some Ice Cream” Dancing Dimensions Due Out June 3 via Bella Union/[PIAS]

Photography by Brain Crippe



Ural Thomas and The Pain have shared a video for their new single, “Gimme Some Ice Cream.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Dancing Dimensions, which will be out on June 3 via Bella Union/[PIAS]. View below.

In a press release, Thomas states: “Who doesn’t want ice cream and lemonade every day in the summer? We love both so we wrote a song about it!”

