Thursday, April 14th, 2022  
Ural Thomas and The Pain Share Video for New Single “Gimme Some Ice Cream”

Dancing Dimensions Due Out June 3 via Bella Union/[PIAS]

Apr 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Brain Crippe
Ural Thomas and The Pain have shared a video for their new single, “Gimme Some Ice Cream.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Dancing Dimensions, which will be out on June 3 via Bella Union/[PIAS]. View below.

In a press release, Thomas states: “Who doesn’t want ice cream and lemonade every day in the summer? We love both so we wrote a song about it!”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

