UV-TV Share New Song "Always Something"





UV-TV have shared a new song, “Always Something.” It is the third single and title track from their upcoming third studio album, Always Something, which is due out May 28 on PaperCup Music. Listen to it below.

In a press release, the band say the song finds them looking for comfort and inspiration in the “inevitability of inconveniences and false hopes.”

UV-TV previously shared the album’s first single “Distant Lullaby.” That was followed by “Back to Nowhere,” a song which celebrates what the band referred to in a press release as “the art of doing nothing.” “Back to Nowhere” was one of our Songs of the Week.

UV-TV feature founding members Rose Vastola (guitars/vocals) and Ian Bernacett (guitars), along with newer member Ian Rose (drums). Always Something was recorded during the pandemic and is the band’s first album since relocating from Florida to New York and the first to feature Rose as a full-time member. Always Something is the follow-up to 2019’s HAPPY.



