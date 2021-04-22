UV-TV Share New Song “Back to Nowhere”
Always Something Due Out May 28 via PaperCup Music
UV-TV have shared a new single titled “Back to Nowhere,” a song which celebrates what the band refers to in a press release as “the art of doing nothing.” It is the second single from their upcoming third studio album, Always Something, which is due out May 28 on PaperCup Music. Listen to “Back to Nowhere” below.
The band previously shared the single “Distant Lullaby” from their upcoming album. Their most recent album, HAPPY, came out in 2019.
UV-TV feature founding members Rose Vastola (guitars/vocals) and Ian Bernacett (guitars), along with newer member Ian Rose (drums). Always Something was recorded during the pandemic and is the band’s first album since relocating from Florida to New York and the first to feature Rose as a full-time member.
