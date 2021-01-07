News

Vagabon and Courtney Barnett Cover Karen Dalton’s Version of “Reason to Believe” Vagabon Also Announces a New Livestream Concert

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Vagabon (aka Lætitia Tamko) has teamed up with Courtney Barnett to cover Karen Dalton’s version of “Reason to Believe” (the very original 1965 version of the song was by Tim Hardin). Vagabon has also announced a livestream concert. Check out the cover and livestream details below.

Tamko had this to say in a press release: “I recently discovered the Karen Dalton version of ‘Reason to Believe’ for the first time. I became obsessed and so a few days after discovering it, I was encouraged to record a cover of it in my garage. The decision to have Courtney sing it with me came after we performed it together live at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles on Valentine's Day 2020, a month before lockdown. It was fresh in our brains then so not long after the show, CB came over and we recorded her parts. Oliver Hill plays slide guitar on it.”

Barnett added: “I'm a huge fan of Vagabon and Karen Dalton so this was a dream. They both have a voice that absolutely knocks the wind out of me. I really admire Laetitia and am constantly inspired by her songwriting, production, and our sporadic FaceTime chats.”

The Vagabon livestream will take place on January 29 at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST and tickets are available now at www.noonchorus.com/vagabon.

Vagabon released a new self-titled album in 2019 via Nonesuch.

Read our interview with Vagabon on Vagabon.

Barnett’s last album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, was released back in May 2018 via Mom + Pop/Marathon Artists/Milk! Records. It was our Album of the Week and one our Top 100 Albums of 2018.

Read our 2018 cover story on Courtney Barnett here.

