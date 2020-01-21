News

Vagabon Announces New North American Spring Tour Dates Vagabon Out Now via Nonesuch

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Vagabon (aka Lætitia Tamko) released a new self-titled album last October via Nonesuch. Now she has announced some new North American tour dates for this spring. They happen this March, April, and May and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below.

Read our interview with Vagabon on Vagabon.

Previously the album was titled All the Women in Me and due out September 27, but in August Tamko announced that the album title and release date were both changing. Also, the album's first single was originally titled "Flood Hands" but was then changed simply to "Flood" and another track from the album had a title change from "All the Women" to "Every Woman." The lyrics for both songs were also changed. This was all because a poet wouldn't give Tamko her blessing to reference her work in the songs.

"My original album title and two lyrics were inspired by and referenced poetry by a writer I greatly admire, Nayyirah Waheed," Tamko said in a previous press statement about the changes to her album. "When I learned that she preferred I not quote her words, I made changes out of respect for her wishes."

Vagabon is Vagabon's second album, the follow-up to her 2017-released debut Infinite Worlds, and is her first for Nonesuch. Tamko wrote and produced the entire album herself. "Flood Hands" (or "Flood" now) was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, "Water Me Down" (which was one of our Songs of the Week), as well as a stylish video for the song. Then she shared another song from the album, "Every Woman," via a video for the track (it was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Vagabon Dates:

3/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

4/1 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

4/2 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat's Cradle

4/3 - Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

4/4 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

4/6 - New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

4/7 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

4/9 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub

4/10 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

4/11 - Kansas City, KS @ Encore

4/12 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Jr

4/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

4/15 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

4/16 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

4/17 - Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

4/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

4/20 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere

4/21 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

4/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/8 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

5/9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

5/11 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

5/12 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

5/13 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

5/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

5/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

5/17 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room

