Vagabon Shares New Horror Movie Soundtrack Song “The Wild” The Turning Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Out Now via KRO/Sony Music Masterworks

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Vagabon (aka Lætitia Tamko) has shared a new song, "The Wild." It is taken from the soundtrack to the horror film The Turning, which is a more modern version of Henry James' 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw. The soundtrack came out today via KRO/Sony Music Masterworks, the same day as the film. Listen to it below and also stream the full soundtrack below. Also below are Vagabon's upcoming tour dates.

Floria Sigismondi directed The Turning, which was executive produced by Steven Spielberg and stars Mackenzie Davis (as a new nanny named Kate), Finn Wolfhard (as Miles), and Brooklynn Prince (as Flora). Lawrence and Yves Rothman produced the soundtrack, which also features Courtney Love, Empress Of, The Aubrey's Ft. Finn Wolfhard, Vagabon, Cherry Glazerr, Lawrence Rothman, Kim Gordon, Warpaint, and more. Previously we posted Soccer Mommy's contribution, "Feed," and Mitski's song, "Cop Car."

Vagabon released a new self-titled album last October via Nonesuch.

Read our interview with Vagabon on Vagabon.

Previously Vagabon was titled All the Women in Me and due out September 27, but in August Tamko announced that the album title and release date were both changing. Also, the album's first single was originally titled "Flood Hands" but was then changed simply to "Flood" and another track from the album had a title change from "All the Women" to "Every Woman." The lyrics for both songs were also changed. This was all because a poet wouldn't give Tamko her blessing to reference her work in the songs.

"My original album title and two lyrics were inspired by and referenced poetry by a writer I greatly admire, Nayyirah Waheed," Tamko said in a previous press statement about the changes to her album. "When I learned that she preferred I not quote her words, I made changes out of respect for her wishes."

Vagabon is Vagabon's second album, the follow-up to her 2017-released debut Infinite Worlds, and is her first for Nonesuch. Tamko wrote and produced the entire album herself. "Flood Hands" (or "Flood" now) was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, "Water Me Down" (which was one of our Songs of the Week), as well as a stylish video for the song. Then she shared another song from the album, "Every Woman," via a video for the track (it was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Vagabon Dates:

3/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

4/1 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

4/2 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat's Cradle

4/3 - Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

4/4 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

4/6 - New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

4/7 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

4/9 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub

4/10 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

4/11 - Kansas City, KS @ Encore

4/12 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Jr

4/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

4/15 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

4/16 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

4/17 - Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

4/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

4/20 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere

4/21 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

4/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/8 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

5/9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

5/11 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

5/12 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

5/13 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

5/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

5/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

5/17 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room

