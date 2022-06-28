 Valerie June Announces Covers EP, Shares Cover of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Valerie June Announces Covers EP, Shares Cover of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed”

Under Cover EP Due Out August 26 via Fantasy

Jun 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Renata Raksha
Valerie June has announced the release of a covers EP, Under Cover, which will be out on August 26 via Fantasy. She has also shared a track from the EP, a cover of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed.” Listen to the cover and view the EP’s cover art and tracklist below.

June’s last studio album, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, was released last year via Fantasy. Read our interview with June on the album upon its release, as well as our Protest Issue interview with her.

Under Cover Tracklist:

1. Pink Moon (Nick Drake)
2. Fade Into You (Mazzy Star)
3. Look At Miss Ohio (Gillian Welch)
4. Godspeed (Frank Ocean)
5. Imagine (John Lennon)
6. Don’t It Make You Want To Go Home (Joe South)
7. Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You (Bob Dylan)
8. Into My Arms (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds)

