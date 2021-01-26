Valerie June Announces New Album, Shares Video for “Call Me a Fool” (Feat. Carla Thomas)

News

Valerie June has announced a new album and shared a video for her new song “Call Me a Fool,” which features Memphis soul singer Carla Thomas. The song serves as the first single from June’s upcoming album The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, which will be out on March 12 via Fantasy. Check out the Sam Cannon-directed video, as well as the tracklist and cover art for the album, below.

June offers a few words about “Call Me a Fool” in a press release: “Have you ever been a fool for a dream? It might have been a little dream like a kiss from a lover or a big one like the dream of peace that Dr. King, John Lennon, and so many others have had for humanity. No matter how big or how small your dream may be, keep believing, and let the world call you a fool!”

She also spoke a bit on her upcoming album: “With this record, it finally became clear why I have this dream of making music. It’s not for earthly reasons of wanting to be awarded or to win anybody’s love—it’s because dreaming keeps me inquisitive and keeps me on that path of learning what I have to share with the world. When we allow ourselves to dream like we did when we were kids, it ignites the light that we all have within us and helps us to have a sort of magic about the way we live.”

The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers is produced by Jack Splash (Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, John Legend) and is June’s first album in four years. On February 17, she will perform at the 34th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert alongside artists Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, and more.

The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers Tracklist:

1. Stay

2. Stay Meditation

3. You And I

4. Colors

5. Stardust Scattering

6. African Proverb Read By Carla Thomas

7. Call Me A Fool (Feat. Carla Thomas)

8. Fallin

9. Smile

10. Within You

11. Two Roads

12. Why The Bright Stars Glow

13. Home Inside

14. Starlight Ethereal Silence

