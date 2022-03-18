News

Valerie June Shares New Song “Use Me” The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers Out Now via Fantasy





Valerie June has shared a new song, “Use Me.” It is June’s first new music since the release of her latest album, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers. The song was co-written alongside writer and producer Jennifer Decilveo. Listen below.

In a press release, June states: “As a bridge between modern music and traditional songs, ‘Use Me’ vacillates between upbeat pop and weaves in the old, familiar hymn, ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken.’ Coming full circle, this represents multiple layers of how through love, families, and communities, whether publicly or personally, in life and beyond death, we can use each other to create gorgeously positive changes.

“Oftentimes, the voices of encouragement are from the women in our lives. We use the guidance of mothers, sisters, aunts, and daughters. I’m thrilled to release this song in celebration of International Women’s Month because it was my very first time working with a female producer, Jennifer Decilveo. Female producers are not easy to come by in the music industry, so this collaboration was extra special.”

The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers was released last March via Fantasy. Read our interview with June on the album upon its release, as well as our Protest Issue interview with her.

