Valerie June Shares Video for New Song “Fallin’” The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers Due Out March 12 via Fantasy

Photography by Renata Raksha



Valerie June is releasing a new album, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, on March 12 via Fantasy. Now she has shared another song from it, “Fallin’,” via a video for the track. Renata Raksha directed the video. Watch it below.

Previously June shared the album’s first single, “Call Me a Fool,” which featured Memphis soul singer Carla Thomas and was shared via a video. Then she shared its second single, “Why the Bright Stars Glow,” also via a video.

June had this to say about her upcoming album in a previous press release: “With this record, it finally became clear why I have this dream of making music. It’s not for earthly reasons of wanting to be awarded or to win anybody’s love—it’s because dreaming keeps me inquisitive and keeps me on that path of learning what I have to share with the world. When we allow ourselves to dream like we did when we were kids, it ignites the light that we all have within us and helps us to have a sort of magic about the way we live.”

The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers was produced by Jack Splash (Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, John Legend) and is June’s first album in four years.

