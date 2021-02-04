News

Vampire Weekend Share New EP with Interpretations of “2021,” Along With Two Videos 40:42 EP Features Two Interpretations of “2021” by Sam Gendel and Goose





Vampire Weekend have shared a new EP entitled 40:42, featuring two interpretations of the song “2021” from their most recent album Father of the Bride. The first interpretation, entitled “2021 (in the space between two pieces of wood) is by saxophonist Sam Gendel, and the second, “2021 (January 5th, to be exact)” is by rock quintet Goose. Both interpretations run for exactly 20 minutes and 21 seconds, fitting with the original song’s title. Videos were created for both, with Gendel’s version being an improvisational, self-animated video and Goose’s version a filmed performance. You can watch both videos below.

Father of the Bride came out back in 2019 on Columbia/Spring Snow. Back in May of last year, lead vocalist Ezra Koenig performed a medley of songs from the album on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show: At Home Edition.

