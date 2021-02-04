News

All





VC Pines Debuts New Single “Smoke Without Fire” Concrete EP Coming 2021 Via Theory Records

Photography by Joe Hunt Photography



London-based neo-soul singer VC Pines has returned with his latest new single, “Smoke Without Fire.” Born Jack Mercer, VC Pines first received acclaim for his 2020 EP Skully, most especially surrounding his smoky vocals and nocturnal soul grooves. Mercer’s upcoming EP, Concrete, looks to be another decadent turn down neon-lit nights. As Mercer describes, “These songs are about experiences, hedonism, and the things we learn from.”

“Smoke Without Fire” is the first introduction to the EP’s luxuriant sound, filled with ever rich vocals, a subtle funk feel, and rushes of brass instrumentation. The track feels like a darker take on classic Motown aesthetics, turning them towards a more jagged and fiery tone while retaining the persistent groovy energy. Mercer’s vocals remain a high point, consistently expressive and vibrant while never dimming the song’s burning passion.

Mercer says of the song, “‘Smoke Without Fire’ is about hearing various rumours and not knowing whether or not to believe them, but being sure that rumours wouldn’t have started without some kind of spark - ‘No smoke without fire’. This song was written at the height of the first lockdown which made things more frustrating being locked down and not being able to tackle rumours and problems rising up around me. I think that’s why the lyrics are so jagged at points ‘Now I bleed where the cuts don’t show, another toothache that grinds the bone’.”

“This song was also a turning point for me, discovering a new sonic avenue to delve into. I want to fit in a space as an artist that makes you think ‘that’s gonna be sick to see it live’ so we thought about making the track faster and hit hard throughout but I also wanted to deliver the right energy to someone bopping down the street so we kept this smooth constant groove and let the horns and flute crash into the choruses. I wanted to incorporate the huge sounds developed in the 70s from funk, soul, and Motown bands but also use similar instrumentation to my previous work with the ‘Violet Collective’.” Check out “Smoke Without Fire” below and watch for VC Pines’ Concrete EP, coming via Theory Records.