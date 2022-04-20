Viagra Boys Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Ain’t No Thief”
Cave World Due Out July 8 via YEAR0001
Apr 20, 2022
Photography by Kristen Thoen
Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys have announced the release of a new album, Cave World, which will be out on July 8 via YEAR0001. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Ain’t No Thief,” along with announcing a world tour. View the SNASK-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.
Viagra Boys’ previous album, Welfare Jazz, came out last year via YEAR0001.
Cave World Tracklist:
1. Baby Criminal
2. Cave Hole
3. Troglodyte
4. Punk Rock Loser
5. Creepy Crawlers
6. The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis
7. Globe Earth
8. Ain’t No Thief
9. Big Boy
10. ADD
11. Human Error
12. Return To Monke
Viagra Boys Tour Dates:
US TOUR DATES FALL 2022:
Sep 26, 2022 - Santa Cruz, CA, Catalyst
Sep 27, 2022 - Oakland CA, New Parish W/ SHAME
Sep 28, 2022 - San Francisco CA, The Regency
Oct 1, 2022 - Lake Perris CA, Desert Daze Festival
Oct 4, 2022 - Tuscon AZ, Club Congress W/ SHAME
Oct 5, 2022 - Albuquerque NM, Sister
Oct 7, 2022 - Boulder CO, Fox W/ SHAME
Oct 8, 2022 - Denver CO, Gothic
Oct 10, 2022 - St Louis MO, Red Flag W/ SHAME
Oct 11, 2022 - Nashville TN, Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 12, 2022 - Louisville KY, Headliners W/ SHAME
Oct 14, 2022 - Cincinnati OH, Woodward
Oct 15, 2022 - Pittsburgh PA, Mr Smalls W/ SHAME
Oct 17, 2022 - Jersey City NJ, White Eagle Hall
Oct 18, 2022 - Brook;yn NY, Brooklyn Steel W/ SHAME
Oct 20, 2022 - Baltimore MD, Union Brewery
Oct 21, 2022 - Carrboro NC, Cat’s Cradle W/ SHAME
Oct 22, 2022 - Asheville NC, Orange Peel
Oct 23, 2022 - Atlanta GA, Terminal West W/ SHAME
Oct 25, 2022 - New Orleans, LA Toulouse Theater
Oct 27, 2022 - Houston TX, White Oak W/ SHAME
Oct 28, 2022 - Austin TX, Levitation @ Mohawk
Oct 31, 2022 - Dallas TX, Granada
Dec 7, 2022 - DE, Berlin - Astra
EU Tour Dates:
Dec 8, 2022 - DE, Karlsruhe - Substage
Dec 10, 2022 - NL, Utrecht The - Tivoli
Dec 11, 2022 - FR, Paris - Bataclan
Dec 12, 2022 - BE, Antwerp - Trix
Dec 14, 2022 - CH, Zurich - X-tra
Dec 15, 2022 - IT, Milan - Fabrique
Jan 20, 2023 - UK, Nottingham - Rock City
Jan 21, 2023 - UK, Glasgow - Barrowlands
Jan 23, 2023 - IE, Dublin - Olympia
Jan 24, 2023 - UK, Cardiff - Great Hall
Jan 25, 2023 - UK, London - Brixton Academy
Jan 28, 2023 - SE, Stockholm Annexet
March 29 - DK, Copenhagen - Vega
March 30 - NO, Oslo - Rockefeller
March 31 - FI, Helsinki - Vanha Ylioppilastalo
