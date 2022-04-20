 Viagra Boys Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Ain’t No Thief” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 20th, 2022  
Viagra Boys Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Ain’t No Thief”

Cave World Due Out July 8 via YEAR0001

Apr 20, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Kristen Thoen
Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys have announced the release of a new album, Cave World, which will be out on July 8 via YEAR0001. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Ain’t No Thief,” along with announcing a world tour. View the SNASK-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.

Viagra Boys’ previous album, Welfare Jazz, came out last year via YEAR0001.

Cave World Tracklist:

1. Baby Criminal
2. Cave Hole
3. Troglodyte
4. Punk Rock Loser
5. Creepy Crawlers
6. The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis
7. Globe Earth
8. Ain’t No Thief
9. Big Boy
10. ADD
11. Human Error
12. Return To Monke

Viagra Boys Tour Dates:

US TOUR DATES FALL 2022:

Sep 26, 2022 - Santa Cruz, CA, Catalyst
Sep 27, 2022 - Oakland CA, New Parish W/ SHAME
Sep 28, 2022 - San Francisco CA, The Regency
Oct 1, 2022 - Lake Perris CA, Desert Daze Festival
Oct 4, 2022 - Tuscon AZ, Club Congress W/ SHAME
Oct 5, 2022 - Albuquerque NM, Sister
Oct 7, 2022 - Boulder CO, Fox W/ SHAME
Oct 8, 2022 - Denver CO, Gothic
Oct 10, 2022 - St Louis MO, Red Flag W/ SHAME
Oct 11, 2022 - Nashville TN, Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 12, 2022 - Louisville KY, Headliners W/ SHAME
Oct 14, 2022 - Cincinnati OH, Woodward
Oct 15, 2022 - Pittsburgh PA, Mr Smalls W/ SHAME
Oct 17, 2022 - Jersey City NJ, White Eagle Hall
Oct 18, 2022 - Brook;yn NY, Brooklyn Steel W/ SHAME
Oct 20, 2022 - Baltimore MD, Union Brewery
Oct 21, 2022 - Carrboro NC, Cat’s Cradle W/ SHAME
Oct 22, 2022 - Asheville NC, Orange Peel
Oct 23, 2022 - Atlanta GA, Terminal West W/ SHAME
Oct 25, 2022 - New Orleans, LA Toulouse Theater
Oct 27, 2022 - Houston TX, White Oak W/ SHAME
Oct 28, 2022 - Austin TX, Levitation @ Mohawk
Oct 31, 2022 - Dallas TX, Granada
Dec 7, 2022 - DE, Berlin - Astra

EU Tour Dates:

Dec 8, 2022 - DE, Karlsruhe - Substage
Dec 10, 2022 - NL, Utrecht The - Tivoli
Dec 11, 2022 - FR, Paris - Bataclan
Dec 12, 2022 - BE, Antwerp - Trix
Dec 14, 2022 - CH, Zurich - X-tra
Dec 15, 2022 - IT, Milan - Fabrique
Jan 20, 2023 - UK, Nottingham - Rock City
Jan 21, 2023 - UK, Glasgow - Barrowlands
Jan 23, 2023 - IE, Dublin - Olympia
Jan 24, 2023 - UK, Cardiff - Great Hall
Jan 25, 2023 - UK, London - Brixton Academy
Jan 28, 2023 - SE, Stockholm Annexet
March 29 - DK, Copenhagen - Vega
March 30 - NO, Oslo - Rockefeller
March 31 - FI, Helsinki - Vanha Ylioppilastalo

