Viagra Boys Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Ain’t No Thief” Cave World Due Out July 8 via YEAR0001

Photography by Kristen Thoen



Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys have announced the release of a new album, Cave World, which will be out on July 8 via YEAR0001. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Ain’t No Thief,” along with announcing a world tour. View the SNASK-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.

Viagra Boys’ previous album, Welfare Jazz, came out last year via YEAR0001.

Cave World Tracklist:

1. Baby Criminal

2. Cave Hole

3. Troglodyte

4. Punk Rock Loser

5. Creepy Crawlers

6. The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis

7. Globe Earth

8. Ain’t No Thief

9. Big Boy

10. ADD

11. Human Error

12. Return To Monke

Viagra Boys Tour Dates:

US TOUR DATES FALL 2022:

Sep 26, 2022 - Santa Cruz, CA, Catalyst

Sep 27, 2022 - Oakland CA, New Parish W/ SHAME

Sep 28, 2022 - San Francisco CA, The Regency

Oct 1, 2022 - Lake Perris CA, Desert Daze Festival

Oct 4, 2022 - Tuscon AZ, Club Congress W/ SHAME

Oct 5, 2022 - Albuquerque NM, Sister

Oct 7, 2022 - Boulder CO, Fox W/ SHAME

Oct 8, 2022 - Denver CO, Gothic

Oct 10, 2022 - St Louis MO, Red Flag W/ SHAME

Oct 11, 2022 - Nashville TN, Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 12, 2022 - Louisville KY, Headliners W/ SHAME

Oct 14, 2022 - Cincinnati OH, Woodward

Oct 15, 2022 - Pittsburgh PA, Mr Smalls W/ SHAME

Oct 17, 2022 - Jersey City NJ, White Eagle Hall

Oct 18, 2022 - Brook;yn NY, Brooklyn Steel W/ SHAME

Oct 20, 2022 - Baltimore MD, Union Brewery

Oct 21, 2022 - Carrboro NC, Cat’s Cradle W/ SHAME

Oct 22, 2022 - Asheville NC, Orange Peel

Oct 23, 2022 - Atlanta GA, Terminal West W/ SHAME

Oct 25, 2022 - New Orleans, LA Toulouse Theater

Oct 27, 2022 - Houston TX, White Oak W/ SHAME

Oct 28, 2022 - Austin TX, Levitation @ Mohawk

Oct 31, 2022 - Dallas TX, Granada

Dec 7, 2022 - DE, Berlin - Astra

EU Tour Dates:

Dec 8, 2022 - DE, Karlsruhe - Substage

Dec 10, 2022 - NL, Utrecht The - Tivoli

Dec 11, 2022 - FR, Paris - Bataclan

Dec 12, 2022 - BE, Antwerp - Trix

Dec 14, 2022 - CH, Zurich - X-tra

Dec 15, 2022 - IT, Milan - Fabrique

Jan 20, 2023 - UK, Nottingham - Rock City

Jan 21, 2023 - UK, Glasgow - Barrowlands

Jan 23, 2023 - IE, Dublin - Olympia

Jan 24, 2023 - UK, Cardiff - Great Hall

Jan 25, 2023 - UK, London - Brixton Academy

Jan 28, 2023 - SE, Stockholm Annexet

March 29 - DK, Copenhagen - Vega

March 30 - NO, Oslo - Rockefeller

March 31 - FI, Helsinki - Vanha Ylioppilastalo

