Viagra Boys Announce U.S. Tour and Digital Deluxe Version of “Welfare Jazz”
Deluxe Edition Due Out This Friday
Jan 25, 2022
Photography by Fredrik Bengtsson
Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys have announced a U.S. tour in support of their latest album Welfare Jazz. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Jan. 28) at 10 a.m. local time. That same day, the band will release a digital deluxe version of Welfare Jazz. View the full list of tour dates below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the deluxe reissue.
Welfare Jazz initially came out last year via YEAR0001.
Viagra Boys 2021 Tour Dates:
4/1 - Boston, MA - Sinclair - $
4/2 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts - $
4/3 - Washington DC, Black Cat - $
4/4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw - $
4/6 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace - $
4/7 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch - $
4/8 - Chicago, IL - Metro - $
4/9 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam - $
4/12 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile - %
4/13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw - %
4/14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom - %
4/17 - Indio, CA - Coachella
4/19 - San Francisco, CA - Independent - %
4/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent - %
4/24 - Indio, CA - Coachella
$ - Provoker
% - Kill Birds
Welfare Jazz Deluxe Version Tracklist:
1. Ain’t Nice
2. Cold Play
3. Toad
4. This Old Dog
5. Into The Sun
6. Creatures
7. 6 Shooter
8. Best In Show II
9. Secret Canine Agent
10. I Feel Alive
11. Girls & Boys
12. To The Country
13. In Spite Of Ourselves
Deluxe Tracks:
1. Girls & Boys (Patrik Berger Remix)
2. Dream Interlude
3. You And Me Baby
4. Blue Bone
5. 16 Wheeler Horse
6. Ain’t Nice (Rotterdam Mix)
7. Creatures (Someones’s Great Version)
