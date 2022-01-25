 Viagra Boys Announce U.S. Tour and Digital Deluxe Version of “Welfare Jazz” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, January 25th, 2022  
Subscribe

Viagra Boys Announce U.S. Tour and Digital Deluxe Version of “Welfare Jazz”

Deluxe Edition Due Out This Friday

Jan 25, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Fredrik Bengtsson
Bookmark and Share


Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys have announced a U.S. tour in support of their latest album Welfare Jazz. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Jan. 28) at 10 a.m. local time. That same day, the band will release a digital deluxe version of Welfare Jazz. View the full list of tour dates below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the deluxe reissue.

Welfare Jazz initially came out last year via YEAR0001.

Viagra Boys 2021 Tour Dates:

4/1 - Boston, MA - Sinclair - $
4/2 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts - $
4/3 - Washington DC, Black Cat - $
4/4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw - $
4/6 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace - $
4/7 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch - $
4/8 - Chicago, IL - Metro - $
4/9 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam - $
4/12 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile - %
4/13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw - %
4/14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom - %
4/17 - Indio, CA - Coachella
4/19 - San Francisco, CA - Independent - %
4/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent - %
4/24 - Indio, CA - Coachella

$ - Provoker
% - Kill Birds

Welfare Jazz Deluxe Version Tracklist:

1. Ain’t Nice
2. Cold Play
3. Toad
4. This Old Dog
5. Into The Sun
6. Creatures
7. 6 Shooter
8. Best In Show II
9. Secret Canine Agent
10. I Feel Alive
11. Girls & Boys
12. To The Country
13. In Spite Of Ourselves

Deluxe Tracks:

1. Girls & Boys (Patrik Berger Remix)
2. Dream Interlude
3. You And Me Baby
4. Blue Bone
5. 16 Wheeler Horse
6. Ain’t Nice (Rotterdam Mix)
7. Creatures (Someones’s Great Version)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent