News

All





Viagra Boys Share Cover of John Prine’s “In Spite of Ourselves” Featuring Amy Taylor Welfare Jazz Due Out January 8, 2021 on YEAR0001





Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys have just shared a cover of the 1999 John Prine song “In Spite of Ourselves” featuring Amy Taylor of Australian rock band Amyl and the Sniffers. The cover will be featured on Viagra Boys’ upcoming album Welfare Jazz, which will be out January 8, 2021 on YEAR001. Watch the André Jofré and John Angus Stewart-directed video below.

Frontman Sebastian Murphy states regarding the cover in a press release: “When I heard ‘In Spite’ the first time I instantly had an urge to do a cover or it and I instantly knew that I wanted Amy to sing Iris DeMent's part because of her unique voice. I love that she sings with an Australian accent which is not too common in country songs I’ve heard before. I’ve listened to the Sniffers since way back when we started and Benke showed me ‘I’m not a loser.’ Then I’ve had the privilege of playing with them and hangin out and partying with Amy and the band all over the world and we’ve hit it off from the start. Amy is a goddess of punk rock and a very important part of music today, and one of the smartest people I’ve talked to and it’s an honor to able to make music with her and I hope we can do more in the future!”

Taylor also speaks a bit on the collaboration: “I was so excited when Viagra Boys asked me to do a duet with them. Sebastian is a classy man but let's be true, we're both insanely feral and gross, so the lyrics are perfect, I love tomato sauce and have a foul mouth so it's like he's singing right to me, what an honour. Seb’s a country music fan, and so am I, so it was really sweet to do a little nice duet and he actually introduced John Prine to me, and now I’m a fan. Viagra Boys and Sniffers see each other here and there around when we're touring, I’ve got all the time in the world for them and their music. Gus, our bass player, even represents a full VB track suit, hat and all! I remember when we were in London once and Viagra Boys were playing, Gus and Bryce went and ended up sleeping in a park because they had too much fun. I rode a ferris wheel with Benke once when they were in Australia last year. I want to try that hectic stupid canned fish they always talk about. Shrimp Jazz for life!”

Viagra Boys released a video for their new song “Creatures” earlier this month, and it was featured in our Songs of the Week. The band’s most recent release was their Common Sense EP, which came out back in March on YEAR0001.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.