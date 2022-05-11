Viagra Boys Share New Single “Troglodyte”
Cave World Due Out July 8 via YEAR0001
May 11, 2022
Photography by Andre Jofre
Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys have shared a new single, “Troglodyte.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Cave World, which will be out on July 8 via YEAR0001. Listen below.
In a press release, frontman Sebastian Murphy states: “People look down at apes as primitive life forms, but we’re just this horrible, lazy society killing each other and starting wars, while they’re able to love and feel. Does that make them the true ape or us?”
Upon announcement of the new album in April, Viagra Boys shared the song “Ain’t No Thief,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Their previous album, Welfare Jazz, came out last year via YEAR0001.
