Wednesday, June 1st, 2022  
Viagra Boys Share Video for New Single “Punk Rock Loser”

Cave World Due Out July 8 via YEAR0001

Jun 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Andre Jofre
Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys have shared a video for their new single, “Punk Rock Loser.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Cave World, which will be out on July 8 via YEAR0001. View the SNASK-directed video below.

Upon announcement of the new album in April, Viagra Boys shared the song “Ain’t No Thief,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Troglodyte,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Their previous album, Welfare Jazz, came out last year via YEAR0001.

