Viagra Boys – Stream the New Album

Welfare Jazz Out Now on YEAR0001

Jan 08, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys have released a new album, Welfare Jazz, today via YEAR0001. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. It includes “Girls & Boys,” a new song they shared earlier this week.

Viagra Boys previously released a video for Welfare Jazz’s “Creatures” and it was featured in our Songs of the Week. They also shared the album’s cover of the 1999 John Prine song “In Spite of Ourselves” featuring Amy Taylor of Australian rock band Amyl and the Sniffers. The band’s most recent release was their Common Sense EP, which came out back in March 2020 on YEAR0001.

