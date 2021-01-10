Viagra Boys – Stream the New Album
Welfare Jazz Out Now on YEAR0001
Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys have released a new album, Welfare Jazz, today via YEAR0001. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below. It includes “Girls & Boys,” a new song they shared earlier this week.
Viagra Boys previously released a video for Welfare Jazz’s “Creatures” and it was featured in our Songs of the Week. They also shared the album’s cover of the 1999 John Prine song “In Spite of Ourselves” featuring Amy Taylor of Australian rock band Amyl and the Sniffers. The band’s most recent release was their Common Sense EP, which came out back in March 2020 on YEAR0001.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- 6 Best Songs of the Week: Lost Horizons, The Weather Station, Bell Orchestre, and More (News) — Bell Orchestre, London Grammar, Lost Horizons, Shame, Songs of the Week, Ural Thomas, Viagra Boys, The Weather Station
- L’Impératrice Debuts New Single, “Peur Des Filles” (News) — L’Imperatrice
- Shame Share Video for New Song “Nigel Hitter” (News) — Shame
- London Grammar Share Video for New Song “Lose Your Head” (News) — London Grammar
- Viagra Boys – Stream the New Album (News) — Viagra Boys
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.