Viagra Boys - Watch the “Big Boy” Video (Feat. Jason Williamson); Stream the New Album
Cave World Out Today via YEAR0001
Jul 08, 2022
Photography by Fredrik Bengsston
Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys have released a new album, Cave World, today via YEAR0001. They have also shared a video for the album track “Big Boy,” which features Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods. View the André Jofré-directed video and stream the new album below.
Upon announcement of the new album in April, Viagra Boys shared the song “Ain’t No Thief,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the album track “Troglodyte,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Their most recent single, “Punk Rock Loser,” was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Their previous album, Welfare Jazz, came out last year via YEAR0001.
