Voxtrot Share New Single “Fifteen Minutes,” Announce New Tour Dates Cut From the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides Due Out July 22 via Cult Hero

Voxtrot have shared a new single, “Fifteen Minutes.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Cut From the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides, which will be out on July 22 via Cult Hero. The band have also announced a string of new tour dates. Listen to the single and view the full list of upcoming dates below.

In a press release, Voxtrot’s Ramesh Srivastava states: “‘Fifteen Minutes’ was recorded with Erik Wofford at Cacophony Recorders during the same sessions as ‘Kindergarten.’ With the release and touring cycle of our self-titled album complete, we were looking toward the future while celebrating the past—both ‘Raised by Wolves’ and ‘Mothers, Sisters, Daughters & Wives’ were recorded with Erik at Cacophony and we wanted to recapture the urgent live aesthetic of those EPs.

“What I love most about the recordings from these sessions is hearing how cohesive we had become as a band after years of constant touring. Assuming this song would never be released, I held onto elements of the melody and basic chord structure and it slowly became ‘Wilderness of the Heart,’ a song featured on my most recent solo album Eternal Spring. Interestingly, both songs address existential loneliness but through different lenses, each uniquely characterized by age and circumstance.”

Voxtrot 2022 Tour Dates:

September 17 - New York NY @ Webster Hall

September 18 - Washington DC @ Black Cat

September 23 - San Francisco CA @ The Independent

September 24 - Los Angeles CA @ The Regent (SOLD OUT)

September 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

October 21 - Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

October 22 - Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line

November 11 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

November 12 - Austin TX @ The Mohawk (SOLD OUT)

