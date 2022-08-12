News

Vundabar Announce Compilation Album, Share Previously Unreleased Track “Time” Good Old Due Out September 16 via amuse

Photography by Jean Taeza



Vundabar have announced the release of a compilation album, Good Old, which will be out on September 16 via amuse. The compilation consists of seven unreleased tracks that were recorded between 2015’s Gawk and 2017’s Smell Smoke and four acoustic reinterpretations of previously released tracks. The band have today shared the previously unreleased track “Time.” Listen to the song and view the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

The band’s Brandon Hagen elaborates on the new album in a press release: “You change quite a bit as a person in ten years time and naturally your music will follow suit. We see releasing these songs that never saw the light in 2016 as a way to celebrate the passage of time and fill the gap the omission of these songs left in our development as a band. From a listener’s perspective this is what will bridge the gap between 2015’s Gawk and 2017’s Smell Smoke.

“Releasing these songs now also acts as a conversation between ourselves from the past and present. In 2016 we were touring constantly, hadn’t really made the band work in any meaningful way and I was desperate to try to get it off the ground while it felt like many of the moorings in my life were dissolving. I think this reflects in the songs as they focus on insecurity, uncertainty about the future and self critique. I hear a kid in their early twenties trying to figure their shit out, which makes sense.”

The band’s newest album, Devil for the Fire, will be out on April 15 via Gawk. Upon announcement of their upcoming album last November, the band shared the album’s title track, “Devil for the Fire.” Later, they shared two other album tracks, “Aphasia” and “Ringing Bell.” Last month, they shared the track “Lore,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, Either Light, came out last year via Gawk.

Good Old Tracklist:

1. The Gloam (acoustic)

2. Bad Sun

3. Shadow Boxing

4. Listless Blue (acoustic)

5. Alien Blues (acoustic)

6. Time

7. Tungs

8. Aphasia (acoustic)

9. Idea

10. Statue

11. Sing Yrself to Sleep

