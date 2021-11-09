News

All





Vundabar Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Title Track “Devil for the Fire” Devil for the Fire Due Out February 11, 2022 via Gawk

Photography by CJ Harvey



Vundabar have announced the release of a new album, Devil for the Fire, which will be out on February 11, 2022 via Gawk. The trio has also shared a video for the album’s title track in addition to announcing a 2022 U.S. tour. Check out the video (directed by frontman Brandon Hagen), along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates, below.

“The beginnings of this song came about as I was binge watching film noir and burning through books on neuroplasticity,” Hagen explains in a press release. “The subconscious and subconscious fear are big things in a lot of film noir, so I had that on my mind—sequences of abstract and surreal images to convey an inner world that has its own dream logic. Shortly after, my dad had a life-threatening emergency heart surgery and subsequent stroke. I finished the song between visits to the hospital, not knowing whether my dad would survive. The entire thing was surreal; the hospitals in the age of COVID, the looming specter of death hanging over us, the bizarre timing of his accident with what I’d been reading and writing.”

Last month, the band shared two other songs from the upcoming album, “Aphasia” and “Ringing Bell.” Their previous album, Either Light, came out last year via Gawk.

Devil for the Fire Tracklist:

1. Aphasia

2. Ringing Bell

3. Devil For The Fire

4. Lore

5. The Gloam

6. Nosferatu

7. Heat Wave

8. Listless Blue

9. Deep Water

Vundabar 2022 Tour Dates:

Wednesday, February 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Thursday, February 17 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Friday, February 18 - Durham, NC @ MOtorco

Saturday, February 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

Monday, February 21 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

Tuesday, February 22 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

Thursday, February 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Saturn Bar

Friday, February 25 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group

Saturday, February 26 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

Sunday, February 27 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Group

Tuesday, March 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Underground

Wednesday, March 2 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Thursday, March 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

Friday, March 4 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew

Saturday, March 5 - Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room

Sunday, March 6 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

Monday, March 7 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Wednesday, March 9 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Thursday, March 10 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

Saturday, March 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock

Monday, March 14 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Wednesday, March 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar

Thursday, March 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Friday, March 18 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Saturday, March 19 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Sunday, March 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Tuesday, March 22 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Wednesday, March 23 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

Friday, March 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

Saturday, March 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

Sunday, March 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.