Vundabar Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Title Track “Devil for the Fire”
Devil for the Fire Due Out February 11, 2022 via Gawk
Nov 09, 2021
Photography by CJ Harvey
Vundabar have announced the release of a new album, Devil for the Fire, which will be out on February 11, 2022 via Gawk. The trio has also shared a video for the album’s title track in addition to announcing a 2022 U.S. tour. Check out the video (directed by frontman Brandon Hagen), along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates, below.
“The beginnings of this song came about as I was binge watching film noir and burning through books on neuroplasticity,” Hagen explains in a press release. “The subconscious and subconscious fear are big things in a lot of film noir, so I had that on my mind—sequences of abstract and surreal images to convey an inner world that has its own dream logic. Shortly after, my dad had a life-threatening emergency heart surgery and subsequent stroke. I finished the song between visits to the hospital, not knowing whether my dad would survive. The entire thing was surreal; the hospitals in the age of COVID, the looming specter of death hanging over us, the bizarre timing of his accident with what I’d been reading and writing.”
Last month, the band shared two other songs from the upcoming album, “Aphasia” and “Ringing Bell.” Their previous album, Either Light, came out last year via Gawk.
Devil for the Fire Tracklist:
1. Aphasia
2. Ringing Bell
3. Devil For The Fire
4. Lore
5. The Gloam
6. Nosferatu
7. Heat Wave
8. Listless Blue
9. Deep Water
Vundabar 2022 Tour Dates:
Wednesday, February 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Thursday, February 17 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
Friday, February 18 - Durham, NC @ MOtorco
Saturday, February 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
Monday, February 21 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar
Tuesday, February 22 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
Thursday, February 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Saturn Bar
Friday, February 25 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group
Saturday, February 26 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
Sunday, February 27 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Group
Tuesday, March 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Underground
Wednesday, March 2 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Thursday, March 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
Friday, March 4 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew
Saturday, March 5 - Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room
Sunday, March 6 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium
Monday, March 7 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Wednesday, March 9 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Thursday, March 10 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
Saturday, March 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock
Monday, March 14 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
Wednesday, March 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar
Thursday, March 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
Friday, March 18 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
Saturday, March 19 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
Sunday, March 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Tuesday, March 22 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
Wednesday, March 23 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
Friday, March 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
Saturday, March 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
Sunday, March 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
