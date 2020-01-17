News

Vundabar Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song "Burned Off" Either Light Due Out March 13 via Gawk





Boston duo Vundabar (Brandon Hagen and Drew McDonald) have announced a new album, Either Light, and have shared its first single, "Burned Off," via a playful video for the track. Either Light is due out March 13 via Gawk. Check out the Hagen-directed "Burned Off" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as the band's upcoming tour dates.

Either Light is the follow-up to 2018's Smell Smoke and finds the band working with a producer for the first time, Patrick Hyland (Mitski).

Hagen had this to say about Either Light in a press release: "The album is about the transitional lightness that follows a period of heaviness. After years of being caught up in a dark period marked by sickness, strife and worry, and using it as the context in which I saw myself, I suddenly found I'd outgrown that story. With that came a feeling of lightness that was opposite the feeling which preceded it."

Hagen also had this to say about the single: "'Burned Off' details time spent waiting out a low. It's bad, it's bad, it's bad, then it's not, it burns off. The song explores that surreal and sometimes inexplicable moment of interior shift, the fog lifting, and the way our internal state informs our external experience. It could turn light into a puddle or a puddle into light, but then it burns off! Temporary and dual. We see our protagonist wet, we see our protagonist dry, we see our protagonist ruminating and then looking to the future, finally finding solace in the ephemeral, the chorus a reassurance of what's now known."

Either Light Tracklist:

01) Out Of It

02) Burned Off

03) Codeine

04) Petty Crime

05) Easier

06) Never Call

07) Montage Music

08) Jester

09) Paid For

10) Other Flowers

11) Wax Face

Vundabar Tour Dates:

3/18 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place +o

3/19 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison +o

3/20 - Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop +o

3/21 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall +o

3/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry +o

3/24 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre ^&

3/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^&

3/26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/28 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

3/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret ^

3/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile !

4/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ! *

4/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ! *

4/3 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room ! *

4/4 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ! *

4/5 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge ! *

4/7 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda ! *

4/8 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ! *

4/9 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ! *

4/11 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar ?+

4/12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masqurade-Purgatory ?+

4/13 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt ?+

4/14 - Ashville, NC @ The Mothlight ?+

4/15 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ?+

4/16 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall ?+

4/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ?+

4/24 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ?+

4/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade ?+

4/30 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ?+



+ = Boyscott

& = Ohmme

o = The Ophelias

^ = Great Grandpa

! = Destroy Boys

* = Boyo

? = Dehd

