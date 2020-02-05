News

All





Vundabar Share Amusing Video for New Song “Petty Crime” Either Light Due Out March 13 via Gawk





Boston duo Vundabar (Brandon Hagen and Drew McDonald) are releasing a new album, Either Light, on March 13 via Gawk. Now they have shared another song from the album, "Petty Crime," via an amusing self-directed video for the track inspired by The Sopranos. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Previously Vundabar shared Either Light's first single, "Burned Off," via a playful video for the track. "Burned Off" was one of our Songs of the Week.

Either Light is the follow-up to 2018's Smell Smoke and finds the band working with a producer for the first time, Patrick Hyland (Mitski).

Hagen had this to say about Either Light in a previous press release: "The album is about the transitional lightness that follows a period of heaviness. After years of being caught up in a dark period marked by sickness, strife and worry, and using it as the context in which I saw myself, I suddenly found I'd outgrown that story. With that came a feeling of lightness that was opposite the feeling which preceded it."

Vundabar Tour Dates:

3/18 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place +o

3/19 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison +o

3/20 - Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop +o

3/21 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall +o

3/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry +o

3/24 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre ^&

3/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^&

3/26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/28 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

3/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret ^

3/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile !

4/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ! *

4/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ! *

4/3 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room ! *

4/4 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ! *

4/5 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge ! *

4/7 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda ! *

4/8 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ! *

4/9 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ! *

4/11 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar ?+

4/12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masqurade-Purgatory ?+

4/13 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt ?+

4/14 - Ashville, NC @ The Mothlight ?+

4/15 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ?+

4/16 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall ?+

4/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ?+

4/24 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ?+

4/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade ?+

4/30 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ?+

5/01-5/03 - Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival



+ = Boyscott

& = Ohmme

o = The Ophelias

^ = Great Grandpa

! = Destroy Boys

* = Boyo

? = Dehd

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.