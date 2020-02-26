News

Vundabar Share Lyric Video for New Song “Montage Music” Either Light Due Out March 13 via Gawk





Boston duo Vundabar (Brandon Hagen and Drew McDonald) are releasing a new album, Either Light, on March 13 via Gawk. Now they have shared another song from the album, "Montage Music," via a lyric video. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Hagen had this to say about the song in a press release: "'Montage Music' is a meditation on the way capitalism takes beautiful cycles of birth, death and rebirth and makes them ugly by making future regenerations impossible. The song uses a car as the primary symbol for this as it exemplifies the unsustainable, though sometimes intoxicating, aspect of modern life. The narrator becomes fully engrossed in the vanities and demands of this life, and only at the end of the song notices a cloud of burning black smoke rising from tea being made without water, now impossible not to notice."

Previously Vundabar shared Either Light's first single, "Burned Off," via a playful video for the track. "Burned Off" was one of our Songs of the Week. Then the band shared another song from the album, "Petty Crime," via an amusing self-directed video for the track inspired by The Sopranos. "Petty Crime" was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Either Light is the follow-up to 2018's Smell Smoke and finds the band working with a producer for the first time, Patrick Hyland (Mitski).

Hagen had this to say about Either Light in a previous press release: "The album is about the transitional lightness that follows a period of heaviness. After years of being caught up in a dark period marked by sickness, strife and worry, and using it as the context in which I saw myself, I suddenly found I'd outgrown that story. With that came a feeling of lightness that was opposite the feeling which preceded it."

Vundabar Tour Dates:

3/18 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place +o

3/19 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison +o

3/20 - Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop +o

3/21 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall +o

3/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry +o

3/24 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre ^&

3/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^&

3/26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/28 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

3/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret ^

3/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile !

4/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ! *

4/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ! *

4/3 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room ! *

4/4 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ! *

4/5 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge ! *

4/7 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda ! *

4/8 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ! *

4/9 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ! *

4/11 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar ?+

4/12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masqurade-Purgatory ?+

4/13 - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt ?+

4/14 - Ashville, NC @ The Mothlight ?+

4/15 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ?+

4/16 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall ?+

4/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ?+

4/24 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ?+

4/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade ?+

4/30 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ?+

5/01-5/03 - Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival

+ = Boyscott

& = Ohmme

o = The Ophelias

^ = Great Grandpa

! = Destroy Boys

* = Boyo

? = Dehd

