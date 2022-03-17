News

Vundabar Share Video for “Alien Blues” and Perform It on “Seth Meyers” Devil for the Fire Due Out April 15 via Gawk





Vundabar have shared a video for “Alien Blues,” a 2015 song from the band which has gone viral in recent months, sparking several thousand TikTok videos featuring the song. Last night, the band performed the song on Late Night with Seth Meyers. View the George Watts-directed video, along with the live performance, below.

The band’s newest album, Devil for the Fire, will be out on April 15 via Gawk. Upon announcement of their upcoming album last November, the band shared the album’s title track, “Devil for the Fire.” Later, they shared two other album tracks, “Aphasia” and “Ringing Bell.” Last month, they shared the track “Lore,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, Either Light, came out last year via Gawk.

