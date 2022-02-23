News

All





Vundabar Share Video for New Song “Lore” Devil for the Fire Due Out April 15 via Gawk

Photography by Phobymo



Vundabar have shared a video for their new song “Lore.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Devil for the Fire, which has been rescheduled for April 15 via Gawk (the album was originally set for a February release upon its announcement last year). View the video below.

In a press release, frontman Brandon Hagen describes “Lore” as “a walk through a bending mind. It’s about the lineage of meaning, about how all these invisible threads of history, construct and memory (personal and collective) permeate everything around us and in many ways eclipse and obscure the moment. So much of life is made opaque by residuals of the past, so much of our thought exceeds our ability to understand a complicated and evermore complicating world and a history we live in but do not remember.

“Yet the brain stores that history and writes it into our DNA. It dictates the formation of our reality in ways that exceed our ability to consciously understand it. The song wonders where the line is drawn between the self and the world of ghosts that we navigate, it wonders how much of oneself is a mosaic of the past and how many of those disparate pieces can be placed to form a new image in the eye of the beholder.”

Regarding the video, which was created by Hagen alongside Broadway set designer Corey Umlaut, Hagen adds: “The goal was to create a reality that feels amorphous and bendy, to reflect the concepts in the song. We used the 1962 horror film Carnival of Souls as a reference, as it follows a protagonist through a reality that is warping and distorting and has a feel that alternates between playfulness and dread.”

Upon announcement of their upcoming album last November, the band shared the album’s title track, “Devil for the Fire.” A month prior, they shared two other album tracks, “Aphasia” and “Ringing Bell.” Their previous album, Either Light, came out last year via Gawk.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.