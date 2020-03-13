News

Vundabar Share Video for “Out of It” (Plus Stream Their New Album) Either Light Out Now via Gawk





Boston duo Vundabar (Brandon Hagen and Drew McDonald) released a new album, Either Light, today via Gawk. Now they have shared a video for album opener “Out of It.” Also, now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing below. Also below are the band’s upcoming tour dates (although they just postponed a lot of their U.S. dates due to the coronavirus.

Holler Film directed the “Out of It” video, which features the band in the back of a moving car, on a rowboat, and in other situations.

Previously Vundabar shared Either Light’s first single, “Burned Off,” via a playful video for the track. “Burned Off” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then the band shared another song from the album, “Petty Crime,” via an amusing self-directed video for the track inspired by The Sopranos. “Petty Crime” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Montage Music,” via a lyric video (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared one last pre-release single from it, album opener “Out of It.”

Either Light is the follow-up to 2018’s Smell Smoke and finds the band working with a producer for the first time, Patrick Hyland (Mitski).

Hagen had this to say about Either Light in a previous press release: “The album is about the transitional lightness that follows a period of heaviness. After years of being caught up in a dark period marked by sickness, strife and worry, and using it as the context in which I saw myself, I suddenly found I'd outgrown that story. With that came a feeling of lightness that was opposite the feeling which preceded it.”

Vundabar Tour Dates:

4/24 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ?+

4/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade ?+

4/30 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ?+

5/01-5/03 - Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival

6/04 - Adelaide, AUS @ Thebarton Theatre^

6/05 - Fremantle, AUS @ Metropolis^

6/06 - Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum^

6/07 - Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum^

6/12 - Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall^

6/13 - Melbourne, AUS @ Big Top, Luna Park^



+ = Boyscott

? = Dehd

^ = Hockey Dad

