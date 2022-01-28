Walter Martin Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “The Bear”

News

Photography by Melissa Martin



Walter Martin (formerly of The Walkmen) has announced the release of a new album, The Bear, which will be out on March 25 via Ile Flottante. Martin has also shared the album’s lead single and title track. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Martin refers to The Bear as “the kind of album I’ve been building towards for my entire career.” He adds: “I don’t think I’ve had the nerve to be this honest, this autobiographical before. But more than anything I’ve ever written, these songs explain who I am and why I make this stuff.”

The Bear features instrumentation from Oscar-nominated Minari composer Emile Mosseri, as well as additional contributions from guitarist Harrison Whitford, drummer Josh Adams, Eric D. Johnson, frequent collaborator Josh Kaufman, and keyboardist/producer Sam Kassirer, who also mixed the album.

Martin released the album The World At Night, in January 2020 via Ile Flottante Music. It was his fifth solo album since The Walkmen went on hiatus in 2013.

The Bear Tracklist:

1. Hunters in the Snow

2. First Voices

3. New Green

4. Baseball Diamonds

5. The Bear

6. Hiram Hollow

7. Easter

8. Not My Mother

9. The Crow Symbolizes Love

10. The Song is Never Done

