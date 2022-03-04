News

Walter Martin Shares Two New Singles: “Hiram Hollow” and “Baseball Diamonds” The Bear Due Out March 25 via Ile Flottante

Photography by Melissa Martin



Walter Martin (formerly of The Walkmen) has shared two new singles: “Hiram Hollow” and “Baseball Diamonds.” They are the latest releases from Martin’s forthcoming album, The Bear, which will be out on March 25 via Ile Flottante. Listen below.

“I see these two songs as two different ways of telling a story about my life and my family,” states Martin in a press release. “It’s a story a lot of people can probably relate to—one with a lot of love but also a lot of sadness. That story is what this whole album is really about. ‘Baseball Diamonds’ lives very much in reality with real life details, while ‘Hiram Hollow’ takes a much more allegorical approach. These weren’t really conscious style decisions, the songs just came out that way.”

Upon announcement of The Bear in January, Martin shared the album’s title track.

Martin released the album The World At Night, in January 2020 via Ile Flottante Music. It was his fifth solo album since The Walkmen went on hiatus in 2013.

